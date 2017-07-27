Large Drug Bust in Grundy County

The Twelfth Judicial District Drug Task Force (DTF) assisted by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) and Marion County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit (MCSO), capped off a month’s long investigation involving the distribution of over 100,000 illegal prescription pills as well as counterfeit prescription pills that contain the dangerous drug Fentanyl.
Over the course of several months DTF Agents developed information that led to search warrants being conducted at homes located in Grundy County and Marion County. As a result of those searches, law enforcement was able to seize hundreds of illegal pills, nearly $40,000 in drug related proceeds, vehicles used to transport drugs, counter-surveillance equipment, and firearms.
As a result of the first search, Anthony Leiderman was arrested and charged with Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance for Resale and Resisting Arrest after a search at his residence located in Coalmont. Upon arrival to the residence GCSO Deputies located Leiderman attempting to flush illegal pills down a toilet in the residence. Once Deputies encountered Leiderman he continued to resist arrest in an effort to destroy the pills. Deputies were able recover some of the pills as evidence after removing the toilet and dismantling some of the plumbing in the residence.
As a result of a second search, Nona Kilgore was arrested and charged with Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance for Resale after a search of her residence located in Coalmont revealed hundreds of illegal pills. During the overall investigation, DTF Agents were able to identify Kilgore as being a key local source for many of the illegal pills being transported into Grundy County and parts of Marion County.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests associated with this large volume of illegal pills are expected after evidence is presented to a Grand Jury.
Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum stated, between the overdoses and addictions, there is no telling how lives have been ruined by the sell and consumption of these drugs. Shrum added, “On the flip side of that, there is no way to measure the number of lives that will be positively impacted by the success of this investigation.” (Source Grundy Co. Herald)
Large Drug Bust in Grundy County
The Twelfth Judicial District Drug Task Force (DTF) assisted by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) and Marion County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit (MCSO), capped off a month’s long investigation involving the distribution of over 100,000 illegal prescription pills as well as counterfeit prescription pills that contain the dangerous drug Fentanyl.