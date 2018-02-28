Large Drug Bust in Coffee County
Troopers received permission to search the vehicle. Coffee County Deputy Jennifer Curbow and K-9 Max arrived at the scene and Max alerted on the vehicle. According to the arrest warrant, Trooper Adam Malone allegedly located a suitcase in the trunk of the vehicle that contained approximately 2 pounds of a white crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, approximately 200 Xanax bars, approximately 6 pounds of a green leafy like substance believed to be marijuana, and approximately 56 grams of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine. Troopers also allegedly located plastic baggies and a set of digital scales with the drugs. Also, according to the arrest warrant, Trooper Malone states that Johnson, who was a passenger in the vehicle, admitted that all the items belonged to him.
Johnson was charged with 5 counts of manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance.
His bond was set at $101,000. Johnson is scheduled for Coffee County Court on April 10, 2018.