Large Donation to Fund Tullahoma Sports Hall of Fame

The Tullahoma Sports Council is proud to be the recipient of a major donation from Tullahoma’s Jimmy and Mary Louise Stewart. The Stewarts donated $100,000 to the Tullahoma Sports Council to fund the Tullahoma Sports Hall of Fame, which will honor accomplishments on and off the field, enshrine the great sports legends of Tullahoma, and educate the youth on the value of sports.
“We see the Tullahoma Sports Hall of Fame as a platform to connect athletes, coaches, officials, sports fans, and supporters by acknowledging life achievements implemented through sports” said Tullahoma Sports Council Chairman, Jim Bratcher. “One of the important first steps will be to decide on the first inductees and then establish an annual honorary banquet.”
Mr. and Mrs. Stewart wrote a letter to the Board: “Please accept this $100,000 donation for the purpose of funding the Tullahoma Sports Hall of Fame to be created for the Citizens of Tullahoma by the Tullahoma Sports Council.”
The Mayor and Board of Aldermen voted to accept the Stewarts’ donation during the August 13, 2018 meeting. The Board was excited to accept this donation and pleased that the Stewarts would provide such a generous donation for the creation of the Tullahoma Sports Hall of Fame. “Two Fine individuals and longtime Tullahoma Citizens have asked us to accept this donation,” said Mayor Lane Curlee. “This is an exciting development for our city that will benefit our citizens for many decades.”
Mayor Curlee also announced that First Baptist Church will host a 100th birthday celebration for Mr. Stewart on August 25 at 2:00pm in the church Ministry Center. Everyone is welcome to attend this celebration.
“On behalf of the Tullahoma Sports Council, I want to express my deepest gratitude to Jimmy and Mary Louise Stewart for their generous donation to the Tullahoma Sports Hall of Fame and our foundation. With their support, we will be able to continue to celebrate Tullahoma’s sports history and to inspire the next generation of athletes through our education and community outreach programs.”
For more information please visit: http://www.tullahomasports.org/.
