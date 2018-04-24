On April 20, 2018, Goodrich Corporation, UTC Aerospace Systems, filed a WARN notification with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The letter explains that the company will be permanently closing its facility on June 29, 2018. The company is located a 201 Mitchell Boulevard in Tullahoma, Tennessee.
As a result of the upcoming closure, 118 workers will be laid off.
The employees at the facility are represented by a collective bargaining agreement. The Local Workforce Development Area 6 rapid response team, employed by the Workforce Solutions, has been notified to coordinate services with the employer and effected employees. The Local Workforce Development Board of area 6 will be responsible for the oversight of the continued follow up of Rapid Response and Dislocated Worker services associated with this event.
Landing Gear Plant in Tullahoma to Close
