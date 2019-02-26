Land and Water Conservation Fund Gets Congress’ Bipartisan Support
Congress allowed the fund to expire in 2018, but Tracy Stone-Manning, vice president for public lands at the National Wildlife Federation, said more than 75 percent of Americans support the program, which uses fees from offshore oil and gas drilling to protect public lands.
“This one issue – the ability to bring people together around public lands, around protection of our wildlife – has punched through as something that is so uniquely and beautifully American that it has brought the Senate together,” she said, “and we’re hoping it does the House as well.”
For nearly 50 years, the program has helped build hiking and biking trails, parks, playgrounds and ballfields, with local communities often raising matching dollars to improve access to public open spaces. In Tennessee, the grants have totaled more than $200 million.
When the grant money is used to purchase land, said Garett Reppenhagen, Rocky Mountain regional director for the Vet Voice Foundation, it’s usually to create access points to public land for hunting, fishing or hiking. Reppenhagen, who served in Kosovo and Iraq, said these activities on public lands help him and other veterans readjust to civilian life.
“Military veterans use the outdoors to heal from our military trauma, from our experiences on the battlefield,” he said. “It helps with our post-traumatic stress disorder, and we use the outdoors to bond with our family and friends when we come home from long deployments.”
Stone-Manning said the program also boosts local economies, especially in rural areas, supporting Tennessee’s outdoor-recreation economy, which is worth more than $21 billion a year.
“Our population is growing; need for open space and need for parks is growing with it,” she said. “So we desperately need this program to continue, so that our kids and our grandkids have the exact same access to parks and wildlife habitat that we have.”
If the bill clears the House and makes it to the president’s desk, she said, it would be the biggest public-lands package in a decade.