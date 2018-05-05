«

Lady Raider Softball Rallies to Get Extra Inning Win over Tullahoma on Friday

Sarah West of Coffee County softball[File Photo]

Trailing 4 to 0 after 1 inning and 6 to 1 after 2 innings, the Lady Raider softball team dug deep and found some comeback magic on Friday night.  The Lady Raiders tied the game in the 5th inning and exploded for 3 runs in the 10th inning to claim the 10 to 9 win.  The win advances the Lady Raiders to Tuesday night’s District 8AAA semifinals.

After the horrible start, the Lady Raiders were able to cut the deficit to 1 run in the 4th inning before tying the game in the 5th inning on a hit from Raven Rogers.  Lucky Knott had the call of the action right here on Thunder Radio ….

Tied at 7 entering extra innings, Coffee County took their first lead of the game in the 10th inning on a 1 out home run from Sarah West.  It sounded like this…..

Not to be outdone, Shelby Scrivnor added a solo shot 2 pitches later.  Here is how that sounded…..

Keri Munn, who entered the game in the 2nd inning, got a strikeout to end the Tullahoma rally in the bottom of the 10th   With the strikeout cal, Lucky Knott…….

For their heroics, Munn and West were named the Crazy Daisies Co-Players of the game.  Abigail Parker finished the game with 2 doubles and a single and 3 RBI.  Lauren Tomberlin had a double and 2 singles and an RBI.  West finished with a single, a home run and 3 RBI. Raven Rogers had a pair of singles, an RBI and 3 runs scored.

Coffee County will now advance to Tuesday’s winner’s bracket finals.  There they will face off against Lawrence County.  First pitch is set for 7 PM.

Download the COMPLETE broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/