Lady Raider Softball Rallies to Get Extra Inning Win over Tullahoma on Friday

After the horrible start, the Lady Raiders were able to cut the deficit to 1 run in the 4th inning before tying the game in the 5th inning on a hit from Raven Rogers. Lucky Knott had the call of the action right here on Thunder Radio ….
Tied at 7 entering extra innings, Coffee County took their first lead of the game in the 10th inning on a 1 out home run from Sarah West. It sounded like this…..
Not to be outdone, Shelby Scrivnor added a solo shot 2 pitches later. Here is how that sounded…..
Keri Munn, who entered the game in the 2nd inning, got a strikeout to end the Tullahoma rally in the bottom of the 10th With the strikeout cal, Lucky Knott…….
For their heroics, Munn and West were named the Crazy Daisies Co-Players of the game. Abigail Parker finished the game with 2 doubles and a single and 3 RBI. Lauren Tomberlin had a double and 2 singles and an RBI. West finished with a single, a home run and 3 RBI. Raven Rogers had a pair of singles, an RBI and 3 runs scored.
Coffee County will now advance to Tuesday’s winner’s bracket finals. There they will face off against Lawrence County. First pitch is set for 7 PM.
