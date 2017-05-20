Lady Raider Softball is State Bound!!!

For the 5th time since 1999, the Lady Raider softball team is heading back to the TSSAA state tournament. Coffee County punched their ticket courtesy of a dominant 3 to 0 win over Soddy Daisy on Friday night on the Lady Trojans home field. Using an effective short game, 2 double plays triggered by outfield assists and a flawless pitching performance, Coffee County earned their first trip to the Spring Fling since 2014 and their first trip coach Steve Wilder.
“She did the same job she has done all year” said Coach Steve Wilder when asked about the performance of his senior pitcher Kaylee Skipper. Skipper tossed a 3 hit shutout with 3 strikeouts as she pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the 4th inning to grab her 17th win on the year. Slappers Raven Rogers and Katie Rutledge each had 3 singles and each had an outfield assist. Rutledge drove in 2 runs on a 4th inning single. Rutledge and Skipper were named the Crazy Daisies co-players of the game for Coffee County.
After loading the bases in the 2nd inning, and stranding a runner at 3rd in the 3rd inning, Coffee County once again used a 2 out rally to take a 2 to 0 lead in the 4th. inning. After a pair of outs, Lauren Tomberlin was hit by a pitch before Rogers got aboard on a bunt single and pinch hitter Sarah West drew a walk. That brought Rutledge to the plate. The sophomore centerfielder calmly laced a fastball to center field for a 2 RBI single to give the Lady Raiders all the runs Skipper would need. “Sarah had just had a good at-bat and I wanted to keep the momentum going” said Rutledge following the game. Lucky Knott called the RBI single and it sounded like this…….
Coffee County got an insurance run in the 5th when Haley Hinshaw blasted a double off the centerfield fence and scored on a textbook slide after a Soddy Daisy error at first base…..
Skipper got the final out on a called 3rd strike and initiated the celebratory dogpile….
The win advances the Lady Raiders to next week’s TSSAA Spring Fling. Coffee County will open play on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning at Murfreesboro’s StarPlex complex, Field #1. The tournament draw will be held over the weekend and Thunder Radio will keep you updated on game times. As always, Lucky Knott will be on hand to bring the action to you LIVE here on Thunder Radio
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/
You can view the state tournament bracket(Should be posted by Sunday) at: http://brackets.tssaa.org/bracket.cfm?id=20160503