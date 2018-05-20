Lady Raider Softball Captures District Title

It was not the start Coffee County wanted on Thursday night but it was the ending that the Lady Raiders dreamed of all season. After falling behind 1 to 0 in top of the first inning, and 6 to 2 entering the bottom of the 4th inning, the Lady Raider softball team roared back for a 10 to 6 win over Lincoln County. The win gives the Lady Raiders their 15th district title in the last 19 years. Here is Lucky Knott with the call of the final out….
After Coffee County scored twice to take a 2 to 1 lead in the first inning, the Lady Falcons scored 5 runs in the top of the 4th to stun the Coffee County fans. Fortunately, the Lady Raiders were unfazed as they responded with 6 runs in the bottom of the 4th to seize control of the title tilt. Raven Rogers hit a 2 RBI triple to give the Lady Raiders the lead in the 4th. Here is Lucky Knott on the call….
Coffee County banged out 19 hits on the night as each starter recorded a hit. Keri Munn entered the game in the 4th inning and pitched 3 2/3 innings of shutout ball to get the win. Lauren Tomberlin finished the game with 3 singles and 3 RBI including driving in the 6th run in the 4th inning….
For her big night, Tomberlin was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Katie Rutledge had 2 doubles, a single and 3 RBI. Haley Richardson added 4 hits and scored a run. With the district title in his 1st year as Lady Riader head coach, Brandon McWhorter becomes the first Lady Raider softball coach to win a district title in the first season at the helm of the program.
The Lady Raiders now advance to the Region 4AAA softball semifinals on Monday at Terry Floyd Field. Coffee County will play host to Smyrna and first pitch is set for 7 PM. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the action, Lucky Knott will be on the call with the pregame show set to begin at 6:45. Following the game, Sarah West, Katie Rutledge and Lauren Tomberlin were named to the District 8AAA All-District team.
Download the complete broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/