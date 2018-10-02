Kubota Awards Brothers Implement Co.

Justin Duncan (right) with Brothers Implement Co., Inc. receives the Kubota Premier Award of Excellence from Kubota Tractor Corporation Regional Sales Manager Justin Ferguson (left). Photo provided
Kubota Tractor Corporation is pleased to honor Brothers Implement Co., Inc., located in Hillsboro, with Kubota’s Premier Award of Excellence as part of the company’s prestigious dealership certification program. The certification program was created by Kubota’s senior leadership team in conjunction with its National Dealer Advisory Board to recognize dealers around the country that are providing customers with the “ultimate Kubota experience” from top quality equipment, to sales and financing, customer satisfaction and best in class service.
Kubota Tractor Corporation Regional Sales Manager Justin Ferguson recently stopped by Brothers Implement to award the Hillsboro company.