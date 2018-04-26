«

Kroger Recalls Baby Water

The Kroger Company has recalled Comforts for Baby Purified Water with Fluoride Added. The company has received complaints about mold in the product.
The gallon-sized jugs being recalled have sell by dates from 4/26/2018 to 10/10/2018. The container is clear, but the mold may not be visible.
The recalled products are labeled with the UPC Code 0 41260 37597 2 and the plant code 51-4140. The labels also state DISTRIBUTED BY THE KROGER CO, CINCINNATI, OHIO 45202.