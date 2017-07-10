Sears Holdings announced Friday that 43 more stores will be closed in the U.S. this year.
Thirty-five of the impacted locations are Kmart and 8 are Sears outlets. The Kmart store in Tullahoma is NOT on the list of closings. The Sears store in Murfreesboro will also remain open.
CEO Eddie Lampert noted that Sears Holdings is trying to reduce loses from unprofitable stores and to reduce the square footage of some stores that are simply too big for current needs.
How much of an impact is the downsizing of Sears and Kmart stores having? Last year there were 2,073 retail outlets in the Sears Holdings family, now there are 1,140. (Portions of this story from WGNS-Radio)
Kmart will Not Close in Tullahoma
Sears Holdings announced Friday that 43 more stores will be closed in the U.S. this year.