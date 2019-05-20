Motorcycle riders in Coffee County are warning people about the consequences of grass clippings left on roadways.
Those patches of loose grass clippings can cause riders to lose their traction on the road. The clippings are often blown or left in the road and can lead to serious injuries or even death for those that ride.
But leaving clippings by the curb isn’t just dangerous for bikers, it’s illegal. THP troopers say it’s the same as leaving garbage or anything else in the road.
If you do leave any significant amount in the road, please use some type of blower or broom to remove grass clippings from the road.
Keep Grass Clippings Off Roadways, It’s the Law
