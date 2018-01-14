Keep Coffee County Beautiful is working to provide warmth for shelters in our community. We have seen a harsh start to the season and it looks like it will be long cold winter.
Keep Coffee County Beautiful is asking that everyone recycle any washed blankets, quilts, throws, towels, sheets and pillow cases so they can pass them out to citizens and animal friends. They are collecting items now through January 25 at the Administrative Plaza in their office in Manchester, Manchester Recreation Center, South Jackson Civic Center in Tullahoma, or the D.W. Wilson Center in Tullahoma.
If you collect as a group Keep Coffee County Beautiful will pick up at your location. For more information call Tonya Wilkinson at 906-450-2479.
Keep Coffee County Beautiful Helping Shelters
