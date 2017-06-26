Authorities say a man has drowned after his kayak overturned on the Collins River Sunday. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Ernest Wade age 59 of McMinnville was kayaking the river with a family member Sunday morning when his kayak overturned near the Shellsford area.
The family member was unable to find Wade after he went under the water.
Personnel from the Warren County Rescue Squad and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency searched for several hours before finding Wade’s body late Sunday afternoon.
Kayaker Drowns in Warren County
