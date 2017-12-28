K-9 Helps Discover Drugs
A Manchester man was arrested Dec. 27 for possession of drugs after being stopped for weaving out of his lane on Ragsdale Road in Manchester.
Justin Christopher Sims, 19, of Stillwood Drive Manchester was charged with manufacture/sell/deliver of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by Coffee County Deputy Blake Simmons.
The officer states in his report that when he approached the vehicle he could smell marijuana coming from the car. When Sims was asked if he had any drugs he said that he did not. Sims refused to allow the officer to search his vehicle so Manchester Police Officer Dale Robertson and his K-9 were called and the K-9 alerted on a spot on the vehicle. The deputy searched the vehicle and allegedly found 7.6 ounces of marijuana in three jars. Also found was a set of scales with marijuana residue and sandwich bags behind the driver seat. Also found in the rear of the vehicle was a container with an ounce and half of marijuana.
According to the deputy’s report, Sims told the officer that he had been to Nashville and purchased the marijuana.
Sims’ vehicle was impounded due to the drugs being in it.
Sims made his bond, but is set to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court Feb. 12.