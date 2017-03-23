Five juveniles were taken into custody on Wednesday night after they were found in the old Jones Elementary School located on Riley Creek Road.
A report by Deputy Joey Ricco states that the officer arrived at the school building and found a car pulled in the back of the building. While checking the license tag on the vehicle, the officer heard yelling coming from inside the building. Deputy Ricco then called for assistance from other deputies. Deputy Antonio Frost arrived and the juveniles tried coming out the back door of the building and to run. Deputy Sgt. David Grosch arrived with his K-9 unit and they started to track two of the five teens. Grosch and the K-9 located shoes and a jacket apparently belonging to one of the teens. He also found a bag of marijuana in a culvert area. Grosch was able to get the names of the teenagers.
They caught the teenagers and took them to the Coffee County Jail where they were charged with burglary, vandalism, evading arrest and curfew violation. All five admitted to being in the building numerous times. Two other juveniles will be facing charges as well.
The five juveniles that were caught were released to the parents. The juveniles will appear in Coffee County Juvenile Court.
Juveniles facing several charges
