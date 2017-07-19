Three juvenile suspects have been charged in connection with a series of break-ins that occurred between June 29th and July 8th in McMinnville. Break-ins were committed at multiple locations, including The Store at Westwood and three separate incidents at McMinnville Civic Center concession stands.
Items taken in the burglaries included concession items, cash, portable radios, beer and cigarettes.
During their investigation, McMinnville Police received information that led them to the West Riverside area, where they recovered numerous items taken in the burglaries. Police say the portable radios that were taken in an earlier break-in were used to communicate during the break-in at The Store.
Three juvenile suspects have been charged, including one that had fled DCS custody. One juvenile is charged with 4 counts of burglary, theft and vandalism. Another is charged with 2 counts of burglary, theft and vandalism and the third is charged with a single count of burglary, theft and vandalism.
They face a July 24th court date.
Juveniles Charged for Break-Ins in McMinnville
