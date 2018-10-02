Juveniles Arrested after leading Police on Pursuit in Stolen Car
A pursuit ensued, with the vehicle coming to rest at a residence on N. Cedar St. Winchester. The suspects then exited the vehicle and fled on foot and were eventually located at a residence on North Vine St. in Winchester. A loaded handgun was recovered from the vehicle prior to locating the suspects.
Both suspects were taken into custody and transported to Franklin County Juvenile Court. Both juveniles were identified as runaways from a Group Home located in Putnam County. The reported stolen vehicle was also determined to be from Putnam County. The juveniles will be held until a hearing can be conducted and their placement determined.