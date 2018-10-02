«

Juveniles Arrested after leading Police on Pursuit in Stolen Car

Franklin County Sheriff Tim Fuller

On Monday morning, (October 1st, 2018) at approximately 7:45 am Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel were in the process of responding to a stolen vehicle, via OnStar around the 6000 block of Buncombe Rd when the vehicle in question was identified by Franklin County Sheriff Tim Fuller at Speedway Market in Winchester. Sheriff Fuller and a Winchester Police Motor Unit attempted to block the vehicle in by the gas pumps of Speedway Market, but the driver of the stolen vehicle avoided law enforcement and fled the area traveling toward the square.
A pursuit ensued, with the vehicle coming to rest at a residence on N. Cedar St. Winchester. The suspects then exited the vehicle and fled on foot and were eventually located at a residence on North Vine St. in Winchester. A loaded handgun was recovered from the vehicle prior to locating the suspects.
Both suspects were taken into custody and transported to Franklin County Juvenile Court. Both juveniles were identified as runaways from a Group Home located in Putnam County. The reported stolen vehicle was also determined to be from Putnam County. The juveniles will be held until a hearing can be conducted and their placement determined.