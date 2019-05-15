A male juvenile from Manchester has been charged in three separate cases. The juvenile was arrested for burglarizing, theft and vandalism at three Manchester businesses; Jughead’z Juice and Quick Stop Tobacco both located on McArthur St and Manchester Tobacco and Beverage on the Hillsboro Blvd.
Investigators Trey Adcock and Brandon Tomberlin with Manchester Police worked together to make the arrest. The juvenile is facing three counts of burglary, three counts of theft and four counts of vandalism.
Due to the age of the accused, his name cannot be released.
Juvenile Charged with 3 Counts of Burglary, 3 Counts of Theft and 4 Counts of Vandalism
