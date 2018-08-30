At approximately 12:45pm, Thursday, August 30th, Investigators and officers of the Tullahoma Police Department took a seventeen (17) year old male into custody after investigating threatening social media posts. The department, in conjunction with the Tullahoma City Schools began investigating social media posts which were being passed by students and parents. Although the initial post did not make any reference to the school or any student, the Department began efforts to identify those involved and ensure the safety of the students, school and the community.
The Department would like to thank the Tullahoma City Schools for their assistance and providing valuable information leading to this resolution. The Department also wants to thank the many students and parents that provided information. At this time the juvenile has been charged with possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and will be appearing in the juvenile court in Coffee County. As a result of the investigation, Tullahoma Police does not believe there are any other people involved, and the charging of the juvenile has brought this issue to a safe resolution.
Tullahoma City Schools officials stated that there was never a weapon on any school property.
Juvenile Arrested After Tullahoma Officials Find Threatening Social Media Posts
At approximately 12:45pm, Thursday, August 30th, Investigators and officers of the Tullahoma Police Department took a seventeen (17) year old male into custody after investigating threatening social media posts. The department, in conjunction with the Tullahoma City Schools began investigating social media posts which were being passed by students and parents. Although the initial post did not make any reference to the school or any student, the Department began efforts to identify those involved and ensure the safety of the students, school and the community.