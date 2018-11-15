Juul E-Cigs Pulling some of Their Products
The move by Juul Labs Inc. comes ahead of an expected U.S. government crackdown on underage sales of flavored e-cigarettes.
Juul said it stopped filling store orders Tuesday for mango, fruit, creme and cucumber pods and will resume sales only to retailers that scan IDs and take other steps to verify a buyer is at least 21. It said it will continue to sell menthol and mint at stores and sell all flavors through its website.
The company also said it would close its Facebook and Instagram social media accounts and pledged other steps to make it clear that it doesn’t want kids using its e-cigarettes.
Its products are meant to help adult smokers quit regular cigarettes, CEO Kevin Burns said in a statement.
E-cigarettes are battery-powered devices that turn liquid often containing nicotine into an inhalable vapor. They’re generally considered a less dangerous alternative to regular cigarettes, but health officials have warned nicotine is harmful to developing brains.
In October it was reported that a battery exploded in an unknown manufacturer E-Cig. Severely burning a man from McMinnville.