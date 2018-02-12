«

»

Jury Duty SCAM is Back

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has received complaints of the number 931-447-0287 calling and pretending to be with the Decherd Police Department. Eventually the individual will try to get you to pay a fine for missing jury duty etc… When the number is called back even the voice mail is set up as Decherd Police. THIS IS A SCAM!!!
Please do not give anyone calling your banking information unless you 100% trust them and always remember when in doubt call your local law enforcement agency and let them investigate it for you.