June 5 Board of Mayor and Alderman Agenda announced

CITY OF MANCHESTER
BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN AGENDA
June 5, 2018
No Work Session
6:30 P.M. Board Meeting

1.INVOCATION

2.PLEDGE TO THE FLAG

3.ROLL CALL

4.MINUTES
May 1, 2018 Board and Beer Board Minutes
5.CORRESPONDENCE

6.COMMENTS FROM MAYOR
Commendation of Lifeguards Tristan Smith and Luke Irwin
Recognition of Abigail Bellamy
7.COMMENTS FROM CITIZENS

8.COMMITTEE AND COMMISSION REPORTS
Safety, Finance, Art, Street, Water & Sewer, Recreation, Tourism, Planning and Zoning, and Historic Zoning
9. ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS

Resolutions:
a)A resolution to approve Melissa McGee as the City of Manchester’s auditor for fiscal year 2017-2018 at a cost not to exceed thirty-one thousand six hundred dollars ($31,600); sponsored by Alderman Swan.
b)A resolution approving extension of the contract with the Sequoyah Group, Inc. for consulting services; sponsored by Alderman Kilgore.

Ordinances:
a)2nd reading of an ordinance establishing a licensing and inspection program for hotels, motels and extended stay hotels/motels; sponsored by Vice Mayor French.
b)1st reading of an ordinance amending the budget ordinance for Fiscal Year 2017-18 for the City of Manchester, Tennessee, Ordinance No. 1537; sponsored by Alderman Swan.
c)1st reading of an ordinance of the City of Manchester, Tennessee, adopting a budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019; sponsored by Alderman Swan.

10. NEW BUSINESS
Reappointment of Jesse Potter to the Duck River Utility Commission

11. OLD BUSINESS

12. ITEMS FROM THE BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN

13. ADJOURNMENT Beer Board to Follow

