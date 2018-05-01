June 5 Board of Mayor and Alderman Agenda announced

CITY OF MANCHESTER
BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN AGENDA
June 5, 2018
No Work Session
6:30 P.M. Board Meeting
1.INVOCATION
2.PLEDGE TO THE FLAG
3.ROLL CALL
4.MINUTES
May 1, 2018 Board and Beer Board Minutes
5.CORRESPONDENCE
6.COMMENTS FROM MAYOR
Commendation of Lifeguards Tristan Smith and Luke Irwin
Recognition of Abigail Bellamy
7.COMMENTS FROM CITIZENS
8.COMMITTEE AND COMMISSION REPORTS
Safety, Finance, Art, Street, Water & Sewer, Recreation, Tourism, Planning and Zoning, and Historic Zoning
9. ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS
Resolutions:
a)A resolution to approve Melissa McGee as the City of Manchester’s auditor for fiscal year 2017-2018 at a cost not to exceed thirty-one thousand six hundred dollars ($31,600); sponsored by Alderman Swan.
b)A resolution approving extension of the contract with the Sequoyah Group, Inc. for consulting services; sponsored by Alderman Kilgore.
Ordinances:
a)2nd reading of an ordinance establishing a licensing and inspection program for hotels, motels and extended stay hotels/motels; sponsored by Vice Mayor French.
b)1st reading of an ordinance amending the budget ordinance for Fiscal Year 2017-18 for the City of Manchester, Tennessee, Ordinance No. 1537; sponsored by Alderman Swan.
c)1st reading of an ordinance of the City of Manchester, Tennessee, adopting a budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019; sponsored by Alderman Swan.
10. NEW BUSINESS
Reappointment of Jesse Potter to the Duck River Utility Commission
11. OLD BUSINESS
12. ITEMS FROM THE BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN
13. ADJOURNMENT Beer Board to Follow
