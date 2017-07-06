July Hometown Heroes

Bowen has been an employee of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department since February, 1999. He started as a Corrections Officer and became a Corrections Sergeant in 2000. In September, 2002 he was promoted to a road deputy and eventually to a Corporal as second in command of his shift. In February, 2016 when a position for a court officer was posted he showed interest and was moved to the courts as a Corporal. Wendell is very active with the Sheriff’s Department and loves animals. Bowen gets calls to help the Humane Society when they need assistance with animals.
Wendell has always been available to help anyone in the community and an important part of the Sheriff’s Department family.
Wade Bassett worked as a reserve deputy for the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department for several years and after his retirement from his previous job he started with the Sheriff’s Department as a part-time employee taking transports for medical, youth services and corrections. In Jan, 2007 he became a full time court officer and a part time transport officer. When a full time transport/court officer was needed in October, 2015; Bassett moved into that position.
These Men are vital employees of the Sheriff’s Department and our community.
We are continuing to ask for the public’s help for more hometown heroes. Go to our Facebook page or the Al White Ford Lincoln Mercury Facebook page to nominate a law enforcement official. Tell us why you think someone that serves Coffee County in law enforcement deserves to be chosen as a “Hometown Hero.” The man or woman that is selected each month will be recognized on WMSRradio.com and receive a nice surprise from Al White Motors.
Thank you to all that serve and protect us, our Hometown Heroes.