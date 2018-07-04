A federal judge has struck down a law that allowed Tennessee officials to revoke driver’s licenses for defendants who did not pay court costs.
The ruling from U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger says the commissioner of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security is ordered to cease all revocations of driver’s licenses for nonpayment of court debt.
The judge in the ruling said “The court declares that the law as written, violates the Due Process and Equal Protection Clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution because it provides for no exception from revocation for debtors whose failure to pay is based solely on their indigence.”
The commissioner is ordered to submit a plan within 60 days of the court order that would allow for reinstatement for any people who have been affected.
Judge Rules people who can’t pay Court Costs can keep their Driver’s Licenses
