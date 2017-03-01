“Joe Moon Act” moving forward in State Legislature
Before the deadly crash, a Coffee County deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.
Authorities said the passenger was attempting to hide from the view of the deputy before the two suspects fled in the vehicle.
The two people inside the vehicle were the driver 21-year-old Kayla Brooke Hickey of McMinnville and 22-year-old Charleston Dakota Ortega of Rock Island.
During the pursuit, the suspects’ vehicle, driven by Hickey, attempted to hit a Coffee County deputy head-on at the Highway 41-55 intersection in Manchester.
Hickey’s vehicle then struck a truck being driven by Moon on South Jackson St in Tullahoma. The impact of the crash caused the truck to roll over and burst into flames.
As a result of the crash State Rep. Judd Mathney has proposed the “Joe Moon Act,” the bill looks to impose stricter penalties on drivers who run from police and either injure or kill someone as a result.
The bill got approval in a house subcommittee on Tuesday and will move forward to a full committee for discussion.