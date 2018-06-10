Coffee County Director of Schools Dr Ladonna McFall has announced that Jeff Johnson has been hired as the new Principal of the Koss Center.
Johnson began his career in Coffee County and is coming back from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Center in McMinnville where he served as the Supervisor of Student Services.
Johnson has several years in school administration including a period of time in the Manchester City School system. “He has an exciting vision for our alternative education program,” said Dr. McFall.
Johnson replaces retiring Koss Center Alternative School Principal Major Shelton.
Jeff Johnson Named Principal at Koss Center
