January’s Hometown Hero is Rocky Ruehling of Tullahoma
Our hero this month is Tullahoma Officer Jess “Rocky” Ruehling. He has been with the Tullahoma Police Department since 2010 after serving at other departments before beginning in Tullahoma.
During his time with Tullahoma, Rocky has been assigned to the Patrol Division.
In November of 2015 Ruehling was appointed as the officer assigned to the Tullahoma Housing Authority. The THA assignment is crucial to the department’s service and partnership with the public housing within Tullahoma. Chief Paul Blackwell says Ruehling demonstrates a genuine concern for the welfare of others and does not hesitate to assist the THA staff and get involved in activities that benefit the housing authority residents.
Rocky has a passion for our youth and is involved as an “Adopt a Cop” at the Jack A. Farrar Elementary School.
