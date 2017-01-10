January is Deadliest Fire Month

Manchester Fire & Rescue wants to remind residents that January is the deadliest month for fires because 15% of all fire deaths occur in January. The second week of the month is the deadliest.
Manchester Fire Chief George Chambers says that heating is the leading cause of fatal fire. In Tennessee there are 23 home fires every day in January. 23% of fire deaths in the month take place in mobile or manufactured homes compared to other months.
Contact your local fire department for more information.
