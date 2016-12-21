At a time when donations are typically low, blood centers across the country recognize January as National Blood Donor Month.
According to America’s Blood Centers, 4.5 million Americans will need a blood transfusion each year. Only 37 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood, but less than 10% do annually.
Unity Medical Center of Manchester is encouraging area residents to roll up their sleeves in January to ensure that local patients get the life-saving blood transfusions they need. Call Kristen Fox at Unity Medical Center, (931) 728-6354 to set up an appointment!
January as National Blood Donor Month
At a time when donations are typically low, blood centers across the country recognize January as National Blood Donor Month.