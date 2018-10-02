It’s time once again for Old Timers Day in downtown Manchester.
The 50th Old Timers Day has big events that begin Oct. 5, Friday evening at 7 p.m. featuring a free concert by the group “Silver Creek.”
Saturday’s activities begin with at 10 am with the Old Timers Day Parade, featuring Grand Marshal BB Brown.
There will also be giveaways, like a $50 bill every hour, plus there will be a 50in TV given away.
Come on out to Old Timers Day for games and activities, a petting zoo, free train rides, musical groups like “By Faith” and more. Don’t miss the 50th Old Timers Day Friday and Saturday in downtown Manchester.
It’s Time for Old Timers Day
It’s time once again for Old Timers Day in downtown Manchester.