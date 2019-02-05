It’s Tennessee Quit Week

Are you in a toxic relationship? You are if you use tobacco products. The Tennessee Department of Health joins partners across the state celebrating the third annual Tennessee Quit Week February 4 – 9, 2019 and invites all Tennesseans to support those who have quit using tobacco products and inspire more people to join them.
This year’s Tennessee Quit Week theme is “Let’s Call It Quits!” urging smokers to break up with tobacco. Tennessee Quit Week raises awareness of the Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine and other free resources available to help Tennesseans quit smoking and/or using other tobacco products. These proven, effective services can double a tobacco user’s chances of quitting.
Tennessee now ranks 44th in the nation in smoking prevalence among adults. The most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show 22.1 percent of Tennesseans smoke, noticeably higher than the U.S. rate of 15.1 percent. While the state’s adult smoking rate has become stagnant in recent years, the Youth Risk Behavior Survey reports youth tobacco use in Tennessee has declined to 16.7 percent.
Quitting smoking greatly reduces the risk of developing smoking-related diseases. Tennesseans who smoke and are ready to quit can call the Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine, use the web-based program or attend in-person counseling services and may receive free FDA-approved nicotine replacement therapy. These services are provided at no charge to participants. Call the Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) to talk with a counselor who will help create a personalized quit plan. Find more information or enroll online at www.tnquitline.org.
