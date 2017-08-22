The City of Tullahoma is proud to announce that Publix Super Markets, Inc. will open its first store in Tullahoma at Northgate Mall on North Jackson Street. The 46,000-square-foot store is expected to open in late 2018.
“This is great news for Tullahoma and the region,” stated Tullahoma Mayor Lane Curlee. “I’m excited that one of the most respected companies in America is coming to town. I appreciate their investment and confidence in our community as it represents a new season of retail and commercial development for our City, and the entire area.” “We have been working with the Northgate LLC partners and Brookside Properties for some time now, and the results of the hard work by all involved has resulted in this new development,” said the mayor.
“I want to especially thank Joe Lester and Jim Woodard, and partners of Northgate LLC, and David Crabtree, executive vice president of Brookside Properties, for their continuing efforts to bring this project to life,” Curlee continued. “Announcements like this don’t just happen. Many, many hours of hard work, and I’m sure a few sleepless nights, preceded this announcement. The developers have invested a great deal of money and shown a great deal of patience and perseverance. I commend them and thank them for their efforts.”
The Mayor continued by thanking many other people involved in the process, including the City’s Retail Consulting firm and the local support team that worked behind the scenes to make Publix and other prospective retailers aware of the advantages of the Tullahoma marketplace.
The grand opening dates for the new location will depend on several factors, including permitting and completion of the store’s construction.
It’s Official Publix coming to Tullahoma
