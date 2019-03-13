Choosing nutritious foods and getting enough physical activity can make a real difference in the health of Tennesseans. During National Nutrition Month® 2019, the Tennessee Department of Health is encouraging everyone to make informed food choices and develop sound eating and physical activity habits.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services physical activity guidelines recommend adults participate in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity each week, including at least two days of muscle-strengthening activities. Being physically active up to 300 minutes per week has even greater health benefits. Children and teens need 60 minutes of activity each day, and it should be fun!
Tennessee had the 15th highest adult obesity rate in the U.S. in 2017 at 32.8 percent, up from 20.9 percent in 2000.
One step Tennesseans can take to strive for better health is to cut down on sugar sweetened beverages like sodas and sports drinks, which provide many calories without much nutritional value. Substitute water for these beverages. Eating healthy foods and getting physical activity are also keys to maintaining a healthy weight.
TDH offers resources online for programs and services including WIC, breastfeeding, diabetes management, nutrition and youth run clubs to help support Tennesseans’ efforts to pursue healthful lifestyles.
National Nutrition Month® is a nutrition education and information campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
It’s National Nutrition Month®
