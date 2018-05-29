This Saturday It’s Luau Time in Downtown Manchester

Can’t make it to the beach this summer? No worries, the beach is coming to YOU.
Come join the fun at the first-ever Downtown Luau in Manchester to celebrate the beautification of our county seat. There will be a sandcastle building contest on the SunCrest of Manchester Beach, lawn games of all kinds, a land shark chase, live music, a late-night movie and more. Best of all, it’s FREE to attend. Bring your kids, bring your beach towels and folding chairs, and join us for a full day of fun surrounding the courthouse square.
Here’s a rundown of what’s happening when:
2pm-4pm: LAWN GAMES (with prizes!)
West Main Brick Oven — Shark & Minnows chase
Black Iris Arts — Pin the Tail on the Whale
Sprout Children’s Shop — hula hooping, bean toss and bubbles
Harvest Local Foods — photo booth and coloring contest
High Cotton Vintage Home Furnishings — cornhole on the square
4pm-5pm: POLYNESIAN DANCING
Duck River Dance will be performing a traditional hula dance, then teaching Polynesian dancing to any eager kiddos who want to learn.
5:30pm: LIVE MUSIC
Get your groove on with live music from a couple different local acts! The main stage will be located on West Main Street. West Main Brick Oven will be roasting a whole pig and serving up Hawaiian food, shish kabobs and beer in addition to the standard menu, so grab some food to go and settle in outdoors for the show.
8:30pm: MOVIE
There’s something in the water! Mid-Tn Vapor Shop will be playing a FREE (PG) movie in the back alley. Please enter from South Irwin Street where the former bank drive-through window is located and bring your lawn chairs or picnic blankets for a scary-good time. The Mercantile/Sweet Simplicity will be serving up popcorn and baked goods.
SPONSORED BY:
Cherokee Distributing Company
SunCrest Home Health an Almost Family Company
Thunder Radio
Manchester Times
Spring Street Market
3-Tenn Media, LLC
KK’s Music, Loans, and Jewelry
Mid-Tn Vapor Shop
West Main Brick Oven
Christopher Equipment Inc.
Master of Ceremonies Rental & Party Shop
A big THANKS to all the participating businesses and sponsors who support the vision to bring activity back to the beating heart of the county.
