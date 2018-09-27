Experts are saying it is time to go ahead and get this year’s flu vaccination.
Flu season typically runs from October to March. With October close at hand, it’s important to go ahead and get that vaccination because protective antibodies can take up to two weeks to develop.
The Center for Disease Control recommends everyone six months or older should get vaccinated every flu season by the end of October.
It’s Flu Shot Time
