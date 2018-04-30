2,811 Coffee Countians casted a ballot early out of the just over 30,000 registered voters. There were 1,977 Republicans and 834 Democrats that cast their ballots in the primary. Four years ago, there were 2,840 early votes cast.
Election Day is Tuesday (May 1, 2018), polls open at 8am and close at 7pm.
WMSR-Thunder Radio will provide live election coverage beginning at 7pm.
Winners will face off in the county general election on August 2.
Remember if you plan to vote, you need a photo ID, it is the law.
Primary county elections are being held for: mayor, all 21 commissioners, trustee, sheriff, county clerk, circuit court clerk, register of deeds, road superintendent, road commissioners and constables.
The Coffee County Election Commission will meet on Friday, May 4 at 4:00 PM at the Election Commission Office, in the Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6, Manchester. The purpose of the meeting will be to canvass election day totals and count any provisional ballots that may have been voted.
It’s Election Time in Coffee County
