Items Stolen from Home Under Construction near Winchester

On Friday, (September 28th, 2018) Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to 3105 Gourdneck Rd. NW in reference to a theft from a home under construction.
Upon arrival, contact was made with workers, who advised this was the 3rd time in approximately 6 months a theft had occurred at the residence. It is believed the most recent theft occurred between Thursday, September 27th at approximately 6:25 pm and Friday, September 28th at approximately 7:45 am.
After speaking to the construction owner and the homeowner, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigators were able to compile a list of the items stolen in the latest theft. The total value of the stolen items is approximately $5,000.
If anyone has any knowledge of this incident or the location of any of the below-listed items, please contact Investigator George Dyer at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 931-962-0123 or 931-308-9420.
The stolen items are as follows:
1. Handle Freestanding Floor Mount Roman Tub Faucet Bathtub
2. Kids Crystal Drum Chandelier Hardwire
3. White Single Sink Vanity
4. Wagner Control Spray 250 Handheld Paint Sprayer
5. Wall Mount Stainless Steel Range Hood/Black Push Button Baffle Filters Stove
6. Project Source Toilet
7. Framing Guns- Coil Nailers (Senco)
8. Trim Guns (Senco)
9. Air Hoses (Green in color)
10. Extension Cords (1 orange, 1 yellow with black stripes)
11. 7 ¼” Skill Saw (Rigid)
12, Roofing Coil Nailers (Senco)
13. Trim Staplers (Senco)
14. 2 Reciprocating Saws (Makita)
15. Kobalt Impact Wrench
16. Makita Skill Saw
17. Vinyl Siding Nailer
18. Makita Hammer Drill
19. Hitachi Hammer Drill
20. 2 Dewalt Impact Drivers
21. Metal Shears
22. Black and Decker Drill
23. Black and Decker Grinder
24. Diamond Tile Blade for Grinder
