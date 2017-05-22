«

Items Stolen from Hillsboro Park

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help. Sometime between Friday night around 8pm and 8am Sunday morning a person(s) stole items from the Hillsboro ballpark. The items taken were two rakes plus wheels and tires off a lawn mower used for upkeep of the ball field.
If anyone has information that could assist authorities, contact Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Jason Dendy at 931-570-4427, if busy or no answer, please leave a detailed message. Your name can remain anonymous.