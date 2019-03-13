IRS Scam is Back

An old scam is working its way around Manchester and Coffee County. IRS imposters are threatening arrests, lawsuits, and property seizures unless the victim pays up. Law enforcement and the Federal Trade Commission warns residents to be very aware of this scam. In a lot of cases the scammers are spoofing phone numbers, meaning they are fake.
Caller ID spoofing is the practice of causing the telephone network to indicate to the receiver of a call that the originator of the call is from someone or place other than the true originating person or place.
Here is what one of the calls sounds like:
The call back number is also considered fake.
The Internal Revenue Service will never demand payment over the telephone. Typical IRS communication comes in the form of U.S. Mail. If you receive a phone call that you suspect is a tax scam, hang up and report it to the US Treasury, Office of Inspector General at 1-800-366-4484. To help avoid becoming the victim of a scam, area law enforcement recommends to never transfer funds through third-party wire or card services.
People in Manchester and Coffee County have fallen for this scam in the past, so please don’t become the next victim.
