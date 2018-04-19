IRS Changes how they deal with Taxpayers Who Owe Money

The IRS recently changed the way it deals with taxpayers who owe money to the government. And they are worried scammers will take advantage of the change.
The IRS is now allowing third party agencies to collect unpaid debts. But only four contractors are approved. They are CBE Group, Con-Serve, Performant and Pioneer.
If you owe money to the IRS, you can expect to get a phone call from an IRS agent before they turn your debt over to a collection agency.
Collection agency workers should never ask you to send money over the phone.
If you believe you’ve received a call from a scammer, call police, then file a report with the IRS.
