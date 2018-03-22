Invitation to Bid – Photography Contract

Sealed bids are invited for the Raider Yearbook Photography Contract. Bid proposals should include the following services:
1. On-Campus Senior Yearbook Session (Formal) at no cost to students
a. Tux Jackets/Shirts and Formal Drape provided
2. Fall Undergrad/Faculty/Staff picture day
a. 2-week turnaround on fall pic proofs (Seniors/Undergrad/Faculty/Staff)
3. Fall make-up picture day (approx. 3 weeks after fall pics)
4. On-Campus Top 10% Photo Session (Late January)
a. Dressy Casual Photo
5. Student Photo Badges
6. Inow compatible disk for Central Office to upload photos to system (due 2 weeks from photo sessions)
7. Digital PSPA file of all photos to Yearbook Staff (due 2 weeks from photo sessions)
Sealed bids will be received by mail or in person to: CCCHS, Attn: Raider Yearbook Photography Contract, 100 Red Raider Drive, Manchester, TN 37355, OR via email to: freezea@k12coffee.net until 3:00 p.m., local time, on April 6, 2018.
