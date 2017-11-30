Investigation Continues into Home Invasion in Shelbyville
The investigation thus far has led to the arrest of two minors and two adults. Camari Cannon and Thomas Vinson, both 18 years of age, were arrested on Wednesday without incident. The identity of the minors is intentionally being undisclosed.
The Shelbyville Police Department still needs your assistance locating Julian Harris and Centa Muse.
The investigation has revealed that Julian Harris, who has an active order of protection versus him and an occupant of the targeted residence, conspired with others to commit the offense. Harris, Muse, and Cannon provided material support to the co-defendants by encouraging and assisting them in the commission of the offense.
Julian Harris is considered ARMED and DANGEROUS. If you have information about his whereabouts, please call the Shelbyville Police Department at 931-684-5811 or Crimestoppers at 931-685-4300.