Interstate 24 Closed for 5 Hours after Friday Crash
The crash happened around 10:30 Friday morning when a Corvette became pinned underneath the semi with multiple people inside. Vanderbilt Medical Center’s Lifeflight was called to the scene.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol had the roadway shut down until 3pm while they investigated the crash.
Rutherford County EMS Special Operations team officials report the extrication was difficult, but they worked alongside Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue to get the people out quickly and safely.
The driver of the Corvette was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center by LifeFlight, the passenger by ground. Both patients were in critical condition. Their names were not provided.