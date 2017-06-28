It has happened again, this time it was not in Coffee County but in Nashville. A Robertson County inmate died Wednesday afternoon and a deputy was hurt after a shooting at Vanderbilt’s 100 Oaks campus.
Authorities say the inmate was being transported to the Thompson Lane clinic for a medical appointment when he grabbed Deputy Josh Wiley’s gun during a confrontation and fired.
Another deputy was helping with the transport and was able to return fire, striking the inmate. The prisoner was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputy Wiley was hit at least one time and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was last listed in critical condition.
Inmate Shoots Robertson County Deputy and the Inmate Later Dies after being Shot
It has happened again, this time it was not in Coffee County but in Nashville. A Robertson County inmate died Wednesday afternoon and a deputy was hurt after a shooting at Vanderbilt’s 100 Oaks campus.