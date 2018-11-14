Inmate Found Deceased in Grundy County Jail
Robert Dean Argo (62), of Monteagle, was speaking to corrections officers around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday.
Sheriff Shrum said, “Mr. Argo had asked for some milk. When corrections officers returned a few minutes later they found him slumped over and unresponsive.”.
Argo was transported to Emerald Hodgson Hospital in Sewanee, TN by ambulance where he was pronounced dead. Sheriff Shrum stated the District Attorney’s Office has been notified. An autopsy has been requested.