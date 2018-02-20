Inmate Escapes Bedford County Jail for 5th Time
According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Phillip Marshall was reported missing around 5 a.m. Monday morning.
This is the 5th time Marshall has escaped.
Marshall escaped the jail by climbing into a vent in the ceiling of his cell which put him in the jail’s roof. He cut a hole through a vent in the roof and shimmied down the side of the building.
It looks like Marshall used some sort of tool to cut through the outside vent, but Sheriff Austin Swing does not believe anyone inside or outside the jail helped Marshall escape.
Earlier this year, Marshall fled after a door failed to properly close.
Anyone who knows where he is should contact Bedford County deputies immediately at (931) 684-3232.