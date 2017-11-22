On November 26, 2010 the Shelbyville Police Department received a report of a missing person, Bobby V. Smelcer. Preliminary investigation into his disappearance revealed that Smelcer, who was residing on East Lane Street, had not been seen since being dropped off by a friend/co-worker at his residence on November 21, 2010.
On April 19, 2012 a fisherman notified the Bedford County Sheriff’s office that he had found a skull along the banks of the Duck River. The skull was retrieved and in May 2012 based on dental records, the skull was positively identified as that of Bobby Smelcer.
Evidence from Smelcer’s residence and from the area where his skull was found has been submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for analysis and DNA testing.
As of this date, there have been no leads to prove the exact cause of death or who may have been responsible for his death.
With the seven-year anniversary approaching, the family of Bobby Smelcer pleads for your assistance. If you or anyone you know has information regarding the disappearance or death of Bobby Smelcer please call Crimestoppers at 931-685-4300.
Information Needed in Man’s Death Seven Years Ago
On November 26, 2010 the Shelbyville Police Department received a report of a missing person, Bobby V. Smelcer. Preliminary investigation into his disappearance revealed that Smelcer, who was residing on East Lane Street, had not been seen since being dropped off by a friend/co-worker at his residence on November 21, 2010.