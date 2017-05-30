Industrial Board of Coffee County Searching for New Executive Director

The Industrial Board of Coffee County has officially launched a search for a new executive director.
Current Director Ted Hackney has served in that capacity for many years and will stay on until a committee decides on their next move, if any.
A committee has been formed that will look into the possibility of replacing Hackney by the end of the year. The decision to keep Hackney or replace him will be the choice of the full Industrial Board of Coffee County.
According to one representative, the search reflects the board’s interest in moving in a new direction.
