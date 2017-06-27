We reported recently that the Industrial Board of Coffee County had officially launched a search for a new executive director.
Current Executive Director Ted Hackney has served in that capacity for many years and agreed to stay on until a committee decided on their next move, if any.
The board last week decided in a 6-2 vote to give Hackney a new one-year contract.
The agreement will include no change to Hackney’s current compensation or benefits, provided by the county. But after the initial one-year term, any renewal of the contract agreement would necessarily take into consideration the results of a newly required annual evaluation and for the first time, define in writing the duties, responsibilities and authority of the executive director.
Industrial Board gives Hackney One-Year Deal
We reported recently that the Industrial Board of Coffee County had officially launched a search for a new executive director.